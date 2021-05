PITTSBURG — Humboldt High’s softball team saw its season ended with the pitching of St. Mary’s Colgan pitcher Kaitlin Crossland Wednesday.

Crossland, who had tossed a five-inning no-hitter earlier in the day against Northeast, shut down the Lady Cubs as well with a three-hit shutout to win, 5-0 in the Class 2-1A Regional Championship..

“They played hard,” head coach Brad Piley said. “We just couldn’t get anything going against Colgan’s pitcher.”