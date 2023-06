HUMBOLDT — Four Humboldt High softball players earned Tri-Valley League honors following their successful season.

Earning Tri-Valley League First Team honors are sophomore pitcher Shelby Shaughnessy, senior catcher Emily Ross, senior shortstop Karley Wools and senior first baseman Carsyn Haviland.

Shaughnessy was a standout in the pitcher’s circle going 9-1. One of her best performances was a complete game no-hit 17-1 victory over Neodesha.