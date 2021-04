HUMBOLDT — Humboldt High’s Lady Cubs had a flair for the dramatic Friday on the softball diamond.

Humboldt rebounded from a 4-1 deficit through the middle innings, only to see Central Heights rally from a 7-4 deficit with a four-run seventh inning to take an 8-7 lead.

That set the stage for Humboldt’s Karley Wools, who broke an 8-8 tie in the bottom of the inning with a single to send Humboldt home with a 9-8 victory.