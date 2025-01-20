Lady Cubs fall at Cherryvale

CHERRYVALE — A late surge from host Cherryvale High sank Humboldt High’s girls hopes for a victory Friday.

The Chargers broke open a 26-26 deadlock with a 15-5 run to give the Lady Cubs a 41-31 setback.

After a back-and-forth first quarter, Humboldt took control with an 8-1 run to lead 21-15 at the half.

But the Chargers clamped down on defense from there, tying up the score with a 12-6 run spanning the third quarter.

Shelby Shaughnessy led the Lady Cubs with 10 points, followed by McKenna Jones with eight and Ricklyn Hillmon with seven.

LiliAnne Whittley scored 15 and Harmony John 10 for Cherryvale.

The loss drops Humboldt to 5-4 as the Lady Cubs prepare for the upcoming War on 54 Tournament in Iola. Humboldt is slated to take on St. Paul at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Iola High School gymnasium. From there, the Lady Cubs will play either Crest or Iola Thursday in semifinal action. The tournament wraps up Friday.

Humboldt (13-8-6-5—31)

FG/3pt FT F TP

Hall 0 2 1 2

Hottenstein 0 2 4 2

Jones 4 0 0 8

Wrestler 0 0 2 0

Shaughnessy 5 0 1 10

Hillmon 3 1 1 7