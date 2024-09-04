Lady Cubs fall in openers

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt High’s volleyball team had its hands full Tuesday evening to open the 2024 season.

The Lady Cubs hosted Jayhawk-Linn and Pittsburg’s St. Mary’s-Colgan, both of whom — like Humboldt — are expected to vie for a state tournament berth at the end of the year.

In both matches, the action went the full three sets, but Humboldt came up short in both.

The Lady Cubs fell, 25-20, 18-25 and 25-20 to Jayhawk-Linn. A back-and-forth showdown with Colgan followed.

Humboldt High’s Cassidy Friend goes down for the dig in a match Tuesday. Photo by Mike Myer Humboldt High’s Ricklyn Hillmon (21) connects on a kill attempt against Jayhawk-Linn Tuesday. Photo by Mike Myer 2 photos

Humboldt opened with a 26-24 win in set one, but a slow start in set 2 turned in to a 25-21 defeat.

The match yo-yoed back and forth in the third set before Colgan emerged with a 25-23 victory.

Humboldt’s individual statistics were unavailable at press time.

The action promises to be just as intense as the Lady Cubs host the Humboldt Invitational Saturday, with action starting at 8:30 a.m. Humboldt’s junior varsity will be at the Iola Invitational Saturday as well.