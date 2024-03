WELLSVILLE — Humboldt High’s girls saw their 2023-24 basketball season end with a few too many turnovers and way too many Caelyn Ferguson baskets Friday.

Ferguson, a senior standout from Heritage Christian Academy, erupted for 36 points as the Chargers fended off Humboldt down the stretch to win, 64-53.

The loss, in the Class 3A Substate semifinal round, ends Humboldt’s season with a 13-9 record