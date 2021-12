HUMBOLDT — Humboldt High’s girls clamped down on defense Thursday, limiting Crest High to two points in the first quarter and eight points at halftime.

Meanwhile, the Lady Cubs were able to limit their turnovers to pull away for a 51-32 victory.

The win, coming in the second round of Humboldt’s preseason tournament, lifts the Lady Cubs to 1-2 on the season. Crest drops to 0-3.