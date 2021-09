CHERRYVALE — Humboldt High’s volleyball team went 1-1 on the court Tuesday.

The Lady Cubs won in straight sets over host Cherryvale, but a few lapses were costly in a three-set defeat at the hands of Baxter Springs.

“We started out playing well against Baxter but we had too many mistakes late in the match,” Humboldt head coach Terry Meadows said. “We have to pass better and make better decisions late in the match when it is close.”