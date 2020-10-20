Lady Cubs go 1-3 at tourney

NEODESHA — Humboldt High’s Lady Cubs had a rough go of it on the volleyball court Saturday, going 1-3 on the day.

“We started the day out really well,” head coach Terry Meadows said. “Then we had two hard-fought, three-set losses, and we were unable to put anything together in the match against Baxter Springs. Humboldt opened the day with a two-set romp over Caney Valley, 25-9 and 25-6.

Six players delivered kills in the match, led by Jessica Myers with four, Jada Dangerfield and Kady Hart with three apiece, Kirstyn Murrow with two and Nautianna Goforth with one. Kenisyn Hottenstein and Murrow each had three aces, while Myers had four blocks and four digs. Brooklyn Ellis and Kirsten Kobold also had four digs apiece. Murrow had nine assists, and Hottenstein had four.