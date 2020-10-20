Menu Search Log in

Lady Cubs go 1-3 at tourney

Two heart-breaking losses told the tale over the weekend for Humboldt's Lady Cubs. They will play again tonight before the Class 2A Substate Volleyball Tournament begins Saturday.

Sports

October 20, 2020 - 10:16 AM

Humboldt High’s Kady Hart is poised to strike at a recent volleyball match. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

NEODESHA — Humboldt High’s Lady Cubs had a rough go of it on the volleyball court Saturday, going 1-3 on the day.

“We started the day out really well,” head coach Terry Meadows said. “Then we had two hard-fought, three-set losses, and we were unable to put anything together in the match against Baxter Springs. Humboldt opened the day with a two-set romp over Caney Valley, 25-9 and 25-6.

Six players delivered kills in the match, led by Jessica Myers with four, Jada Dangerfield and Kady Hart with three apiece, Kirstyn Murrow with two and Nautianna Goforth with one. Kenisyn Hottenstein and Murrow each had three aces, while Myers had four blocks and four digs. Brooklyn Ellis and Kirsten Kobold also had four digs apiece. Murrow had nine assists, and Hottenstein had four.

Related
October 7, 2020
September 29, 2020
September 16, 2020
September 9, 2020
Trending