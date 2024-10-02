Lady Cubs keep up hot streak

YATES CENTER — Fresh off their first tournament title of the 2024 season, Humboldt High’s Lady Cubs were right back at it Monday.

It wasn’t always easy. Humboldt (17-8) was challenged by Erie before winning, 25-18, 20-25 and 30-28. Humboldt then capped the evening with a straight-set 25-15 and 25-21 win over host Yates Center.

The Lady Cubs have gone 16-2 after a 1-6 start, with its next action set for Thursday at Riverton. St. Paul will join the triangular.

Humboldt’s Ricklyn Hillmon pounded home 19 kills while serving up three aces, while Shelby Shaughhessy had another exemplary all-around performance with 12 kills, eight aces, three blocks and 27 digs. Karingten Hall had five kills, 11 digs and three aces. Laney Hull delivered eight kills, six blocks and 10 digs. She also had an ace and an assist. Lakyn Meadows added 26 assists, 12 digs, seven kills and four aces.

Others contributing:

Skylar Hottenstein, 33 digs, five assists and an ace; Shelby Daniels, 16 assists and three digs; Cassidy Friend, six digs and three aces; and Cheyenne Wrestler, four kills, an ace, one block and four digs. Yates Center High’s Madison Hall hits the ball over the net in a match earlier this season. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

YATES CENTER also went the full three sets with Erie Monday, winning the first set, 25-22, but falling short 25-12 in the second, and a tough 25-23 setback in the tiebreaker.

The Wildcats then hosted both Jayhawk-Linn and Pleasanton on Tuesday, splitting those matches. Jayhawk-Linn defeated Yates Center, 25-8 and 25-12, before the Wildcats thumped Pleasanton, 25-12 and 25-15.

Stats from Tuesday’s action were not immediately available.

On Monday, Cayten Cummings had 16 kills, four blocks, nine assists, three aces and eight digs. Kinley Morrison was good for 10 kills, 11 assists, nine digs, six aces and two blocks. Mylin Tidd had two kills, four aces, two blocks and 11 digs. Madison Hall had 24 digs and three aces. Makenzi Morrison had four digs, two assists and a block; and Jaycie Randall had 15 digs and three assists.