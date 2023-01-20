 | Fri, Jan 20, 2023
Lady Cubs lose in last seconds

The Humboldt High girls lost by a free throw in the final minute against Cherryvale in day two of the War on 54 Tournament on Thursday. Karley Wools led the Lady Cubs offensively with 17 points.

Sports

January 20, 2023

Humboldt's Carsyn Haviland (20). Photo by Quinn Burkitt

The Humboldt High girls lost in heartbreaking fashion in their second game of the War on 54 tournament to Cherryvale on Thursday night, 55-54. 

The Lady Cubs (5-5; 0-1) mounted a comeback after being down 45-37 heading into the fourth quarter but ultimately fell by one point in the final minute on a Cherryvale free throw. 

Humboldt began the game on a high note when Carsyn Haviland scored a pair of two-point baskets and a free throw while Shelby Shaughnessy scored five points in the first. Wools then sank a pair of two’s and a free throw in the second while Shaughnessy scored three points. 

