Lady Cubs lose in last seconds

The Humboldt High girls lost in heartbreaking fashion in their second game of the War on 54 tournament to Cherryvale on Thursday night, 55-54.

The Lady Cubs (5-5; 0-1) mounted a comeback after being down 45-37 heading into the fourth quarter but ultimately fell by one point in the final minute on a Cherryvale free throw.

Humboldt began the game on a high note when Carsyn Haviland scored a pair of two-point baskets and a free throw while Shelby Shaughnessy scored five points in the first. Wools then sank a pair of two’s and a free throw in the second while Shaughnessy scored three points.