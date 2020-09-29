Menu Search Log in

Lady Cubs picking up steam

Humboldt High's improved play on the volleyball court comes as the Lady Cubs begin looking ahead to the postseason. Humboldt swept Yates Center and Erie on Monday.

Sports

September 29, 2020 - 10:07 AM

Humboldt High’s Jada Dangerfield readies for a hit during a recent volleyball tournament Photo by Richard Luken

ERIE — Humboldt High’s volleyball team has continued its sterling play of late.

Two days after taking second at a tournament in Burlington, the Lady Cubs returned to the court and swept matches against Yates Center and the host Red Devils.

“I thought the girls played great tonight,” Humboldt head coach Terry Meadows said. “We have really started to play together really well, which is great this time of year. Our aggressive serving helped keep them out of system tonight and got us a lot of free balls. This team is fun to watch.”

Related
September 21, 2020
September 2, 2020
October 1, 2019
October 20, 2010
Trending