Lady Cubs picking up steam

ERIE — Humboldt High’s volleyball team has continued its sterling play of late.

Two days after taking second at a tournament in Burlington, the Lady Cubs returned to the court and swept matches against Yates Center and the host Red Devils.

“I thought the girls played great tonight,” Humboldt head coach Terry Meadows said. “We have really started to play together really well, which is great this time of year. Our aggressive serving helped keep them out of system tonight and got us a lot of free balls. This team is fun to watch.”