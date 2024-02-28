Lady Cubs prevail in guardin’ party

Iola High’s Reese Curry, right, puts up a shot while being guarded by Humboldt’s Ricklyn Hillman Tuesday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

HUMBOLDT — On a night of runs, it seemed like Tuesday’s clash between Iola High’s and Humboldt High’s girls was destined to come down to the last possession.

Twice, the Mustangs had come back from deficits, and when Iola’s Harper Desmarteau hit both free throws to knot the score at 34-34, fans were bracing for a county’s worth of tension over the final 1:36.

Humboldt decided to dispense with the drama a bit sooner.

Leaning on their defense and rebounding, the Lady Cubs effectively put the game away over a 25-second stretch, scoring the last seven points in a 41-34 victory.