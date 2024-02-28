 | Thu, Feb 29, 2024
Lady Cubs prevail in guardin’ party

Humboldt High's girls ended Tuesday's substate showdown over Iola, 41-34. The game was knotted at 34-34 before the Lady Cubs ended things on a 7-0 run to eliminate Iola from the postseason.

Iola High's Keira Fawson (11) works for position while being guarded by Humboldt defender Shelby Shaughnessy (15) Tuesday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Iola High’s Reese Curry, right, puts up a shot while being guarded by Humboldt’s Ricklyn Hillman Tuesday.Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

HUMBOLDT — On a night of runs, it seemed like Tuesday’s clash between Iola High’s and Humboldt High’s girls was destined to come down to the last possession.

Twice, the Mustangs had come back from deficits, and when Iola’s Harper Desmarteau hit both free throws  to knot the score at 34-34, fans were bracing for a county’s worth of tension over the final 1:36.

Humboldt decided to dispense with the drama a bit sooner.

Leaning on their defense and rebounding, the Lady Cubs effectively put the game away over a 25-second stretch, scoring the last seven points in a 41-34 victory.

