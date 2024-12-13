Lady Cubs rally to nip Crest

HUMBOLDT — After sitting for much of the first half because of foul trouble, Humboldt High’s Laney Hull made every second she was on the court count Thursday.

The junior played some lock-down defense against visiting Crest through much of the second half, and then sparked a furious fourth-quarter comeback with a 3-pointer, another bucket and an assist to give Humboldt a 42-40 lead.

The weary Lady Lancers had no answers from there as Humboldt closed the game on an 11-0 run to pull out a 46-40 victory.

The win came in the semifinals of the Humboldt Preseason Tournament. Both teams were back in action Friday to wrap up the tournament — Erie took on West Elk; Humboldt played Erie — although results were unavailable by press time.

“We talked about how we just needed to lock down and play our game,” Humboldt head coach Aubrey Jones said. “We have a saying, ‘fortune favors the fierce,’; and we are a much better team when we’re attacking than when we’re playing on our heels.”

Jones credited Hull for her aggressiveness at both ends of the court.

“I think she wanted to come out and prove a point after she had to sit a lot,” Jones said. “She played some wonderful, wonderful defense and looked to attack. She hit some great shots, which we were in dire need of at that point.”

Crest head coach Steve Zimmerman said his team’s spirit was willing, but a thin bench likely led to some tired legs.

After withstanding an early Humboldt barrage, Crest took control in the second quarter and into the start of the third period.

Humboldt’s Skylar Hottenstein hit a pair of 3-pointers as the Lady Cubs took a 20-14 lead after one.

Crest’s Jaycee Schmidt took over in the second quarter, scoring all seven of her points, while Karlee Boots took over inside as Crest put together a 21-7 run to lead by eight, 35-27.

“I don’t want to make excuses,” Zimmerman said. “But when you’re tired you make bad decisions. We had some bad shot selection late. But it was a heck of a game.”

Shelby Shaughnessy paced the victors with 112 points, while Hull wound up with eight. Lakyn Meadows and Hottenstein scored six each.

Boots led Crest with 13 points. Cursten Allen followed with nine. Schmidt scored seven.

Humboldt is back in action Monday at home against Eureka. Crest hosts Oswego Tuesday.