 | Mon, Apr 22, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Lady Cubs rally to take Friederich tourney title

After cruising to an 11-4 win over Neodesha Friday, Humboldt's Lady Cubs won a 2-1 pitchers duel over Anderson County to take home first place in the Lindsey Friederich Memorial Tournament.

By

Sports

April 22, 2024 - 1:59 PM

Humboldt High's Kamry De La torre bats in a game earlier this season. Photo by Mike Myer

HUMBOLDT — After slugging their way past Neodesha, 11-4, to open the Lindsey Friederich Memorial Softball Tournament Friday, Humboldt High’s Lady Cubs found runs a bit more scarce against Anderson County in the championship game.

Still, Humboldt showed it could win a pitchers’ duel as well.

Shelby Shaughnessy was brilliant over seven innings, allowing just two hits against Anderson County. Meanwhile, Carlie Weilert and Laney Hull hit RBI singles to break a 1-1 deadlock with two in the bottom of the sixth to win, 3-1.

The victories lift Humboldt 13-6 on the season with a doubleheader set for Tuesday at Cherryvale.

Related
April 24, 2023
April 14, 2023
April 25, 2022
April 28, 2014
Most Popular