Lady Cubs rally to take Friederich tourney title

HUMBOLDT — After slugging their way past Neodesha, 11-4, to open the Lindsey Friederich Memorial Softball Tournament Friday, Humboldt High’s Lady Cubs found runs a bit more scarce against Anderson County in the championship game.

Still, Humboldt showed it could win a pitchers’ duel as well.

Shelby Shaughnessy was brilliant over seven innings, allowing just two hits against Anderson County. Meanwhile, Carlie Weilert and Laney Hull hit RBI singles to break a 1-1 deadlock with two in the bottom of the sixth to win, 3-1.

The victories lift Humboldt 13-6 on the season with a doubleheader set for Tuesday at Cherryvale.