Lady Cubs roll

The Humboldt High Lady Cubs defeated Cherryvale in four sets Tuesday on the volleyball court. The teams played in Humboldt because their original plans to play in a triangular meet in Baxter Springs had to change because of a COVID-19 diagnosis in Baxter Springs High School.

September 16, 2020 - 10:06 AM

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt High got off to a slow start Tuesday, but finished with a flourish.

The Lady Cubs dropped their first set to visiting Cherryvale, 26-24, but rebounded to win the next three sets, and the match, 25-15, 25-13, 25-20.

The teams originally were slated to play each other in Baxter Springs, but had to relocate to Humboldt’s Community Fieldhouse because of a schedule change.

