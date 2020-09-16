Lady Cubs roll

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt High got off to a slow start Tuesday, but finished with a flourish.

The Lady Cubs dropped their first set to visiting Cherryvale, 26-24, but rebounded to win the next three sets, and the match, 25-15, 25-13, 25-20.

The teams originally were slated to play each other in Baxter Springs, but had to relocate to Humboldt’s Community Fieldhouse because of a schedule change.