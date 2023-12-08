 | Fri, Dec 08, 2023
Lady Cubs stave off Crest girls

Humboldt High's girls secured a 31-24 victory over Crest in the Humboldt Preseason Tournament, with Coach Aubrey Jones acknowledging offensive struggles but praising key plays down the stretch, including crucial 3-pointers and free throws.

December 8, 2023 - 3:45 PM

Humboldt HIgh's McKenna Jones (3) puts up a 3-point attempt over Crest defender Carsten Allen Thursday. Photo by Mike Myer

HUMBOLDT — Thursday’s 31-24 victory by Humboldt High’s girls over Crest most likely won’t go down as a work of art, Lady Cub head coach Aubrey Jones admitted.

“We definitely struggled offensively,” Jones said. “I don’t know if we were tired, but we were a little stagnant.” But, she quickly noted, Humboldt made the biggest plays down the stretch.

Humboldt’s Ricklyn Hillmon and McKenna Jones both hit 3-pointers after Crest had pulled to within one and Kenisyn Hottenstein hit a pair of clutch free throws to put the game away in the last minute.

