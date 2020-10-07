Menu Search Log in

Lady Cubs stay hot in Neodesha

Humboldt's volleyball team is entering the final stretch of the regular season on a high note, sweeping a pair of matches Tuesday. The Lady Cubs are 9-1 in their last 10 matches.

Sports

October 7, 2020 - 10:17 AM

Humboldt High’s Jessica Myers, shown at a match earlier this season, helped lead the Lady Cubs to a pair of wins Tuesday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

NEODESHA — Humboldt High’s volleyball season is reaching its crescendo at the perfect time.

The Lady Cubs picked up two more match wins Tuesday, sweeping past Caney Valley and host Neodesha to stay perfect in the Pioneer League.

The victories give Humboldt nine wins in its last 10 matches and 10 of its last 13, with the only losses going to Class 5A power Emporia and Class 3A’s top- ranked Royal Valley.

