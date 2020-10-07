Lady Cubs stay hot in Neodesha

NEODESHA — Humboldt High’s volleyball season is reaching its crescendo at the perfect time.

The Lady Cubs picked up two more match wins Tuesday, sweeping past Caney Valley and host Neodesha to stay perfect in the Pioneer League.

The victories give Humboldt nine wins in its last 10 matches and 10 of its last 13, with the only losses going to Class 5A power Emporia and Class 3A’s top- ranked Royal Valley.