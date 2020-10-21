Menu Search Log in

Lady Cubs take share of Tai-Valley League title

Humboldt High's volleyball team put on one of its best displays of the season Tuesday, rolling past league foes Bluestem and Fredonia. Next up is the Class 2A Substate Tournament Saturday.

Sports

October 21, 2020 - 10:11 AM

Kirstyn Murrow and her Humboldt High volleyball teammates have earned a share of the Tri-Valley League title. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

LEON — After hitting a couple of speed bumps over the weekend, Humboldt High’s Lady Cubs ended the 2020 regular season in style Tuesday.

Humboldt swept past Fredonia and host Bluestem on the volleyball court, and in so doing, earned a share of the Tri-Valley League crown, along with Eureka.

“We played some of our best volleyball to end the regular season,” head coach Terry Meadows said. “We fought hard as a team.”

