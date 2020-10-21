Lady Cubs take share of Tai-Valley League title

LEON — After hitting a couple of speed bumps over the weekend, Humboldt High’s Lady Cubs ended the 2020 regular season in style Tuesday.

Humboldt swept past Fredonia and host Bluestem on the volleyball court, and in so doing, earned a share of the Tri-Valley League crown, along with Eureka.

“We played some of our best volleyball to end the regular season,” head coach Terry Meadows said. “We fought hard as a team.”