HUMBOLDT — Humboldt High’s softball squad improved to 7-1 on the season with a pair of victories, 16-1 and 24-9, over visiting Fredonia.

The Lady Cubs braved miserable conditions, and used contributions up and down the lineup.

Humboldt scored 10 times in the first inning of the opener to set the tone behind the dominant pitching of Brooklyn Ellis, who struck out five and no-hit Fredonia over three innings.