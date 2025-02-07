Lady Cubs win big at home 

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt High’s girls were the model of offensive efficiency and defensive dominance Thursday.

The Lady Cubs saw six players notch buckets in a dominating first quarter as Humboldt blasted its way to a 21-2 lead over Jayhawk-Linn.

The drumbeat continued from there as Humboldt extended its lead to 38-15 at halftime and 49-19 by the end of the third quarter of a 52-21 romp.

The Lady Cubs will host Neodesha and Cherryvale next Tuesday and Friday, respectively.

Skylar Hottenstein and Chanlynn Wrestler both connected on a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter.

By the time the dust settled, McKenna Jones had the high-scoring honors with 10 points. Shelby Shaughnessy was right behind with nine points, while Karingten Hall and Hottenstein each scored eight.

Jayhawk-Linn (2-13-4-2—21)

FG/3pt FT F TP

J. Holt 0 0 1 0

C. Holt 0 0 2 0

Wade 1 0 4 2

Bren. Bogan 0 2 1 2

Bril. Bogan 1 1 2 3

Nation 0 0 2 0

Dawson 5 0 3 10

Otto 2 0 1 4

Totals 9 3 16 21

Humboldt (21-17-11-3—52)

Hall 3 2 3 8

Hottenstein 1/2 0 1 8

Jones 1/2 2 4 10

Shaughnessy 3 3 1 9

Hillmon 2 0 3 4

Hull 2 1 3 5

Ellison 1 0 0 2

Totals 13/5 8 15 52