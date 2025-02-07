Lady Cubs win big at home 

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt High’s girls were the model of offensive efficiency and defensive dominance Thursday.
The Lady Cubs saw six players notch buckets in a dominating first quarter as Humboldt blasted its way to a 21-2 lead over Jayhawk-Linn.
The drumbeat continued from there as Humboldt extended its lead to 38-15 at halftime and 49-19 by the end of the third quarter of a 52-21 romp.
The Lady Cubs will host Neodesha and Cherryvale next Tuesday and Friday, respectively.
Skylar Hottenstein and Chanlynn Wrestler both connected on a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter.
By the time the dust settled, McKenna Jones had the high-scoring honors with 10 points. Shelby Shaughnessy was right behind with nine points, while Karingten Hall and Hottenstein each scored eight.
Jayhawk-Linn (2-13-4-2—21)
FG/3pt FT F TP
J. Holt 0 0 1 0
C. Holt 0 0 2 0
Wade 1 0 4 2
Bren. Bogan 0 2 1 2
Bril. Bogan 1 1 2 3
Nation 0 0 2 0
Dawson 5 0 3 10
Otto 2 0 1 4
Totals 9 3 16 21
Humboldt (21-17-11-3—52)
Hall 3 2 3 8
Hottenstein 1/2 0 1 8
Jones 1/2 2 4 10
Shaughnessy 3 3 1 9
Hillmon 2 0 3 4
Hull 2 1 3 5
Ellison 1 0 0 2
Totals 13/5 8 15 52