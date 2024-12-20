Lady Cubs win in final seconds, again; HMS boys fall

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt Middle School’s Lady Cubs are getting accustomed to high drama on the hardwood.

For the second game in a row, Humboldt saw a tie score go down to the waning seconds.

On Thursday, it was Aspen Wimsett’s turn to be the hero. She was fouled with .4 seconds left and Humboldt tied with visiting Eureka, 22-22.

Wimsett missed the first charity, but banked in the second — for her only point of the game — to give Humboldt a 23-22 victory. The win came three nights after teammate Hadlee Allen banked in a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to defeat Caney Valley.

On Thursday, Karis Cook led Humboldt with nine points, while Brynna Ellis and Jadey Ellis both scored five. June Taylor chipped in with three.

Humboldt also won a 22-20 squeaker in B team play. Allen led Humboldt in that contest with eight points, followed by Ellie Carlson with six and Azzy Miller with four. Tinley Ermel and Sydney Daniels chipped in with two points each.

Eureka tops HMS boys

HUMBOLDT — Visiting Eureka Middle School pulled away down the stretch to defeat Humboldt Middle School, 31-23, Thursday evening.

“Eureka played a very good game,” Humboldt head coach Jeremy Weilert said. “We need to do a better job of taking care of the ball.”

Zane Sanchez paced Humboldt with seven points, followed by Mason Miller with six, Tucker Wrestler with five, Riley Lassman with three and Breckin Guenther with two. Bentley Kolb had five rebounds and two assists. Wrestler had seven steals.

Humboldt cruised to a 41-15 romp in B team play with a balanced scoring attack to lead the way.

Nate Froggatte scored 12, Tate Thomas 11 and Waylon Johnson 10. Johnson also had six rebounds. Guenther added four points, while Owen Works and Breckin Fitzmaurice each scored two points.

Eureka prevailed, 24-14, in C team play. Seven Cubs — Envy Oberbeck, Ryker Wrestler, Rowan Grisier, Works, Sawyer Robinson, Jaxon Gunderman and Fitzmaurice —scored one field goal apiece.