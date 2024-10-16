 | Wed, Oct 16, 2024
Lady Cubs wrap up regular season with sweep

Humboldt's Lady Cub volleyball team picked up big wins over Cherryvale and Eureka Tuesday to cap the regular season. Humboldt travels to Galena Monday for the Class 3A regional playoffs.

Sports

October 16, 2024 - 2:48 PM

Humboldt HIgh's Lakyn Meadows sets up a teammate during a match earlier this season. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

CHERRYVALE — Humboldt High’s Lady Cubs ended the regular season Tuesday with a pair of dominating victories.

The Lady Cubs rolled past Eureka, 25-11 and 25-8 before thumping host Cherryvale, 25-8 and 25-20.

Shelby Shaughnessy had another sterling night on the court, with a team-leading 15 kills and four blocks, to go with five digs and three service aces. 

Karingten Hall added seven kills, two service aces, five digs and one assist. 

Others contributing: Chanlynn Wrestler, two aces, three kills, four digs, one assist; Rylee Woods, one dig; Cassidy Friend, six aces, one kill, one assist, six digs; Laney Hull, three kills, one block, two assists, seven digs; Shelby Daniels, 8 assists, 7 digs; Lakyn Meadows, two kills, 19 assists, two digs; Skylar Hottenstein, two aces, two kills, one assist, 20 digs; Ricklyn Hillmon, five kills, three digs.

Humboldt carries a 26-11 record into the Class 3A Regional Tournament, which opens Monday in Galena.

The fifth-seeded Lady Cubs will take on  No. 4 seed Galena (22-9), No. 13 seed Cherryvale (14-19) and No. 12 seed Anderson County (14-18) in a round-robin format.

The top two performers at regionals will advance to the Oct. 26 sub-state round at a site to be determined.

