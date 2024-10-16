Lady Cubs wrap up regular season with sweep

CHERRYVALE — Humboldt High’s Lady Cubs ended the regular season Tuesday with a pair of dominating victories.

The Lady Cubs rolled past Eureka, 25-11 and 25-8 before thumping host Cherryvale, 25-8 and 25-20.

Shelby Shaughnessy had another sterling night on the court, with a team-leading 15 kills and four blocks, to go with five digs and three service aces.

Karingten Hall added seven kills, two service aces, five digs and one assist.

Others contributing: Chanlynn Wrestler, two aces, three kills, four digs, one assist; Rylee Woods, one dig; Cassidy Friend, six aces, one kill, one assist, six digs; Laney Hull, three kills, one block, two assists, seven digs; Shelby Daniels, 8 assists, 7 digs; Lakyn Meadows, two kills, 19 assists, two digs; Skylar Hottenstein, two aces, two kills, one assist, 20 digs; Ricklyn Hillmon, five kills, three digs.

Humboldt carries a 26-11 record into the Class 3A Regional Tournament, which opens Monday in Galena.

The fifth-seeded Lady Cubs will take on No. 4 seed Galena (22-9), No. 13 seed Cherryvale (14-19) and No. 12 seed Anderson County (14-18) in a round-robin format.

The top two performers at regionals will advance to the Oct. 26 sub-state round at a site to be determined.