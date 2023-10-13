 | Fri, Oct 13, 2023
Lady Lancer runners strike Three-Rivers League gold

Crest HIgh's cross country standouts continued their romp through the Three Rivers League Thursday. Josie Walter and Peyton Schmidt took the top two places as the Lady Lancers easily won the TRL team championship.

October 13, 2023 - 3:18 PM

The Crest High girls varsity cross country team. From left to right, Kaylee Allen, Aubrey Allen, head coach Kaitlyn Cummings, Peyton Schmidt and Josie Walter. Courtesy photo

CHEROKEE — The Crest High girls varsity cross country team came in first place at the Three Rivers League meet at Southeast-Cherokee Thursday. Marmaton Valley and Yates Center’s cross country teams also took home top individual placements. 

Crest’s Josie Walter and Peyton Schmidt finished in the top two places in the varsity girls 5,000-meter run while teammate Aubrey Allen came in fourth place. 

Josie WalterRegister file photo

“Having four in the top 10 is a big deal. It shows our depth as a team,” said Crest head coach Kaitlyn Cummings. “Watching their success helps everybody see what’s possible.”

