Lady Lancer runners strike Three-Rivers League gold

CHEROKEE — The Crest High girls varsity cross country team came in first place at the Three Rivers League meet at Southeast-Cherokee Thursday. Marmaton Valley and Yates Center’s cross country teams also took home top individual placements.

Crest’s Josie Walter and Peyton Schmidt finished in the top two places in the varsity girls 5,000-meter run while teammate Aubrey Allen came in fourth place.

Josie Walter Register file photo

“Having four in the top 10 is a big deal. It shows our depth as a team,” said Crest head coach Kaitlyn Cummings. “Watching their success helps everybody see what’s possible.”