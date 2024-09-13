Lady Lancers go 2-1; MV comes up short

ST. PAUL — Marmaton Valley High came up just short in its quest for its first volleyball victory of the season.

The Wildcats took Northeast-Arma to three sets Thursday. After dropping the first set, 25-16, Marmaton Valley bounced back for a 25-22 victory to force the decisive third set.

But Northeast rattled off seven straight points to take control of the third set and held on from there, winning 25-20.

Marmaton Valley also dropped matches to host St. Paul, 25-13 and 25-12, and to Crest, 25-9 and 25-16.

The Lady Lancers went 2-1 on the day. In addition to the win over Marmaton Valley, Crest took down Northeast, 25-13 and 25-14, but fell to St. Paul in three sets. Crest narrowly missed out on a straight-sets win, prevailing 25-22 in the first set, but falling short, 25-22, in the second. St. Paul maintained its momentum in the tiebreaker, 25-17, to hand Crest the loss.