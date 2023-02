COLONY — The Crest High girls lacked an offensive identity in their loss to Pleasanton on Tuesday, 29-15.

Their offensive firepower missing, the Lady Lancers were held to only four points in the first half.

Haylee Beckmon and Cursten Allen each went in for layups in the second quarter following a scoreless first. Leah Myrick scored all seven points in the first quarter for the Pleasanton Blu-Jays when she connected on a three and some layups.