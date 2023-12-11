 | Tue, Dec 12, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Lady Lancers rally past Uniontown

Crest High's girls pulled away in a low-scoring affair Friday to defeat Uniontown in the final round of the Humboldt Preseason Tournament. With the win, the Lady Lancers took second in the tournament, the team's highest-ever finish in the 18 years the tournament has taken place.

By

Sports

December 11, 2023 - 2:21 PM

Crest High's Kaelin Nilges controls the ball in a Humboldt Preseason Tournament game. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

HUMBOLDT — Crest High’s Makayla Hermreck did most of her offensive work after halftime, scoring all nine of her points as the Lady Lancers pulled away in a defensive struggle Friday.

Crest’s 25-19 win over Uniontown came in the third and final round of the Humboldt Preseason Tournament.

Crest (3-1) is back in action Tuesday at home against Madison, having gone 2-1 in the round-robin tournament. It also gave Crest a second-place finish, the best ever for the Lady Lancers in the 18-year history of the tournament.

Related
September 22, 2020
December 11, 2017
January 23, 2012
December 11, 2010
Most Popular