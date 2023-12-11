Lady Lancers rally past Uniontown

HUMBOLDT — Crest High’s Makayla Hermreck did most of her offensive work after halftime, scoring all nine of her points as the Lady Lancers pulled away in a defensive struggle Friday.

Crest’s 25-19 win over Uniontown came in the third and final round of the Humboldt Preseason Tournament.

Crest (3-1) is back in action Tuesday at home against Madison, having gone 2-1 in the round-robin tournament. It also gave Crest a second-place finish, the best ever for the Lady Lancers in the 18-year history of the tournament.