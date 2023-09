OSWEGO — The Crest High volleyball team swept their competition at Oswego Tuesday night.

The Lady Lancers (18-6 overall; 4-1 in league play) took down Oswego in two sets, 25-18 and 25-14, before taking down Altoona-Midway in two sets, 25-13 and 25-9. Crest combined to serve 93% as a team.

Kayla Hermreck took the helm for Crest with 10 kills, 15 assists and nine digs while going 13-of-16 from the serving line with two aces.