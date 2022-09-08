Lady Red Devils stumble against Cowley

The Lady Red Devils volleyball team fell to Cowley County Community College at home on Wednesday night, three sets to one.

Allen made it close in the first set but ultimately fell, 25-17. They then took the second set for their lone win of the matchup, 25-19, before dropping the final two sets by wide margins, 25-9 and 25-11.

“I’ve learned that I’ve got to find the people that have the heart to go out and win,” said Allen head coach Whitney Shaw. “Our game plan was to adjust our block and take away their options which I think we did in the first two sets. The first two sets went OK, but not the last two sets.”