A couple of rallies from the Allen Community College softball team proved to be the difference when they took down Kansas City Kansas Community College at home Thursday.

The Lady Red Devils (12-25; 4-14) got ahead in the second inning and remained ahead throughout in a game one victory, 6-4. In game two, Allen was comfortably in the lead from the 4th inning on for an 8-4 win. Brooklyn Ellis and Skyler Jackson earned the wins for Allen.

Game one