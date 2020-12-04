Menu Search Log in

Lady Titans down Crest

December 4, 2020 - 3:58 PM

COLONY — Southern Coffey County High’s girls opened the 2020-21 season in style Thursday, with a healthy mix of torrid outside shooting, strong inside play, and plenty of defense.

The Lady Titans pulled ahead after halftime and rolled to a 48-33 win over Crest in the season-opener for both teams.

The key, SCC head coach Jeff True said, came when the Lady Titans began hitting from outside, courtesy of Emersyn Hall.

