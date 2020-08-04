Menu Search Log in

Lakers clinch top seed in the west

The Los Angeles Lakers have clinched the top seed in the Western Conference playoffs, courtesy of a come-from-behind vehictory over Utah Monday. Anthony Davis scored 42 points in the 116-108 win.

By

Sports

August 4, 2020 - 9:49 AM

Norman Powell of the Toronto Raptors drives past Tyler Herro (14) of the Miami Heat in the second half at HP Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex Monday in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Photo by Ashley Landis / Getty Images / TNS

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Davis had 42 points and 12 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Lakers clinched the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference playoffs by beating the Utah Jazz 116-108 on Monday night.

The Lakers (51-15) own a six-game lead over the second-place Los Angeles Clippers and have five seeding games let before starting their first playoff run since 2013. Utah (42-25) has clinched a playoff berth and is fifth in the West, a half-game behind Houston and a half-game ahead of Oklahoma City.

Davis’ final basket resulted in a 4-point play with 42 seconds left, as he sank a 3-pointer while getting fouled by Rudy Gobert and made the ensuing free throw to give the Lakers a 114-104 lead.

Related
June 16, 2020
June 4, 2020
April 9, 2020
March 10, 2020
Trending