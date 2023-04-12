 | Wed, Apr 12, 2023
Lakers edge Timberwolves in OT to advance

LeBron James had 30 points and 10 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Lakers claimed the seventh spot in the Western Conference playoffs with a grueling 108-102 overtime victory over the short-handed Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA’s play-in tournament.

April 12, 2023 - 2:48 PM

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates after breaking Hall of Fame and former Los Angeles Lakers’ Kareem Abdul Jabbar scoring record (38,387) in the second half of a NBA basketball game against Oklahoma City Thunder at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News/TNS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nearly everything about this season has been a grueling challenge for the Los Angeles Lakers, so nobody in a gold jersey really seemed surprised when Anthony Davis committed a baffling foul that allowed Minnesota’s Mike Conley to snatch a playoff berth from their hands with 0.1 seconds on the regulation clock.

The Lakers simply absorbed the latest body blow to their championship hopes and played on.

Five overtime minutes later, they finally claimed a postseason berth that seemed all but unattainable just a couple of months ago.

