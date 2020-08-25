Menu Search Log in

Lakers tackle emotions in Game 4 romp

A dominating win in the NBA playoffs was only part of the story Monday for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. James spoke about honoring NBA great Kobe Bryant and the backlash over a police shooting in Wisconsin after the win.

August 25, 2020 - 10:25 AM

Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers slides on the court after drawing a foul against the Portland Trail Blazers during the first quarter in game four of the Western Conference first round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs Monday. Photo by Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images / TNS

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Florida (AP) — LeBron James took note when the Los Angeles Lakers built an early 24-8 lead over the Trail Blazers on Kobe Bryant Day.

“OK, he’s here in the building,” James said he thought in the moment, when the two numbers that Bryant wore during his career appeared on the scoreboard.

The Los Angeles Lakers dominated Portland the rest of the way Monday night, winning 135-115 to take a 3-1 advantage in their playoff series.

