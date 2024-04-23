Lancer baseball blasts St. Paul

COLONY — Crest High was firing on all cylinders at St. Paul Monday, erupting for six runs in the first inning of the opener and 14 runs in the second inning of Game 2.

The Lancers improved to 13-5 with wins of 14-0 and 16-1, but they didn’t have long to celebrate. Crest was right back in action Tuesday at Southeast-Cherokee. (Results were unavailable by press time.)

Crest pitcher Ryan Golden set the tone in the top of the first of Game 1, striking out the side. The Lancers didn’t take long to pull ahead. Kade Nilges was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded with one out in the bottom of the first. Drake Weir followed with an RBI single, and Brayden Goodell smacked a bases-clearing double, making it 5-0. He later scored on a passed ball for the sixth run.