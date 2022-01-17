Lancer girls’ comeback bid falls short

COLONY— A sluggish start doomed Crest High School’s girls’ basketball team Friday night against Chetopa. The Lancers lost 31-26 despite a late comeback.

Chetopa started fast, pulling out to a 7-2 lead early in the first quarter. Crest finally got on the board four minutes into the action. That score was soon followed up by a three-pointer from Lindsey Godderz to pull the Lancers within two of Chetopa. Crest struggled with turnovers throughout the night but especially in the first half. Chetopa started to pull away again and had an 18-11 lead before another Godderz three brought Crest back within striking range toward the end of the first half. Crest took a couple of bad shots, slowing any momentum they had.

Chetopa led at the half 21-14.