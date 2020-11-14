Menu Search Log in

Lancer season comes to painful end

Things started ugly and got uglier as the night progressed for Crest High's Lancers. Powerful Hanover scored 42 points in the first quarter of the Wildcats' 48-0 win to end the Lancers' season at 10-1.

November 13, 2020 - 10:00 PM

Crest High's Stratton Mcghee (5) looks for an opening Friday against Hanover. Blocking is Trevor Kennington (72). Hanover ended the Lancers' season with a 48-0 win. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

HANOVER — Crest High’s dream season came crashing to earth on a chilly Friday the 13th evening, while host Hanover High proved once again the Wildcats are the gold standard in Kansas eight-man football.

Hanover took advantage from the start, exploding for 42 points in  the first quarter alone and rolling to a 48-0 win in the Kansas Eight Man-II sectional playoffs.

The loss was the first of the season for the Lancers, who had won their first 10 games of the year, all by at least 30 points.

