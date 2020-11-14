Lancer season comes to painful end

HANOVER — Crest High’s dream season came crashing to earth on a chilly Friday the 13th evening, while host Hanover High proved once again the Wildcats are the gold standard in Kansas eight-man football.

Hanover took advantage from the start, exploding for 42 points in the first quarter alone and rolling to a 48-0 win in the Kansas Eight Man-II sectional playoffs.

The loss was the first of the season for the Lancers, who had won their first 10 games of the year, all by at least 30 points.