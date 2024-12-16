Lancer squads fall

HUMBOLDT — Crest High’s basketball teams could not come up with a victory Friday to cap their respective tournament finales.

Crest took on West Elk in the third and final round of the Humboldt-Emprise Bank Preseason Tournament.

In both cases, West Elk had just enough in the tank to stay on top.

In boys play, Crest dropped a 45-41 decision to drop to 2-2 on the year.

The Lady Cubs also dropped to 2-2 with a 45-38 setback.

West Elk took the upper hand in the early going of the boys game, leading 11-6 after one and 30-18 at the break.

Crest cranked up its defense in the third quarter, closing the gap to 35-30, but could not get over the hump down the stretch.

Levi Prasko led the Lancers with 15 points and two blocks. Lane Yocham scored nine, while Kole Walter had five points and five steals. Henry White added four points and three rebounds. Jacob Zimmerman also scored four points.

Despite the loss, Crest still earned second in the four-team round-robin tournament, despite going 1-2. That’s because West Elk and Erie also went 1-2. To determine the tiebreaker, tournament officials looked at overall point differential. Crest’s differential was one point better than West Elk’s to secure second.

Additional details from the Lady Lancers’ contest were unavailable. Crest took third in their bracket.

Crest hosts Oswego Tuesday to wrap up the pre-Christmas portion of its schedule.