Lancer teams find rough go of it against Erie

HUMBOLDT — Crest High School’s girls and boys basketball teams had a rough night against Erie High School on Tuesday night at the Humboldt Preseason Tournament. The girls’ team fell 51-35. The boys lost 54-22.

The girls’ team was without head coach Caleb Powelson due to illness. Assistant coach Danelle McGhee stepped in to coach the Lancers for the first game of the Humboldt tournament.

Erie was on top from the jump, holding Crest scoreless for the first 1:45 of the game. Crest scored when Lindsey Godderz pulled up from deep and made two three-pointers and a free throw, but Erie’s defense held the Lancers in check. Erie out-rebounded Crest and took advantage of turnovers by the Lancers to run up an 11-7 lead by the end of the first quarter.