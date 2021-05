HUMBOLDT — Crest High’s baseball team took care of business Monday, opening their Class 2-1A playoff run with an 11-0 victory over Yates Center.

They did so by focusing on the little things — solid pitching, the occasional flashes of spectacular defense, and the ability to hit the ball where it was pitched.

“We did what we needed to do to win,” Lancer head coach Roland Weir said.