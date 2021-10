COLONY — Crest High dropped its second straight district game Friday, commmitting four turnovers in a 50-14 setback to Waverly.

“Right now we are struggling to figure out who we are going to be,” Lancer head coach Nick McAnulty said. “They flew to the football and made tackles all night long, and we missed a lot of tackles all night.”

On top of the turnovers, Crest also struggled with its blocking McAnulty said.