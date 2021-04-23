Lancers rout YC

COLONY — Crest High’s baseball team continued its whirlwind of a season Thursday, with wins of 19-0 and 16-4 over visiting Yates Center.

The Lancers maintained their perfect record, improving to 12-0 with the wins. Yates Center dropped to 3-9.

The Lancers rapped out seven extra base hits in the 19-0 romp, led by Stratton McGhee, who had a single and double with five RBIs. Kobey Miller doubled twice with two RBIs, Trevor Church, Stetson Setter, Holden Barker and Rogan Weir all had doubles as well. Avery Blaufuss chipped in with a single.