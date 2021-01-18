Menu Search Log in

Lancers split at Chetopa

The Crest Lancers won their third straight game with head coach Travis Hermreck sidelined because of COVID-19 protocols, defeating Chetopa, 68-39. The Lady Lancers came out on the short end of a 51-14 setback.

Sports

January 18, 2021 - 9:31 AM

CHETOPA — Don’t blame Coach Travis Hermreck if he has visions of Wally Pipp dancing in his head.

As sports historians may recall, Pipp was a first baseman for the New York Yankees who missed a game because of a severe headache. His replacement, Lou Gehrig, proceeded to play in the next 2,130 straight games, and Pipp lost his starting job.

While Hermreck’s predicament isn’t quite as extreme, the Crest High Lancer head coach has missed the team’s last three games because of COVID-19 protocols.

