Lancers split at Chetopa

CHETOPA — Don’t blame Coach Travis Hermreck if he has visions of Wally Pipp dancing in his head.

As sports historians may recall, Pipp was a first baseman for the New York Yankees who missed a game because of a severe headache. His replacement, Lou Gehrig, proceeded to play in the next 2,130 straight games, and Pipp lost his starting job.

While Hermreck’s predicament isn’t quite as extreme, the Crest High Lancer head coach has missed the team’s last three games because of COVID-19 protocols.