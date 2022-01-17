Lancers sting Chetopa

COLONY — Crest High School’s boys basketball team left no doubt against Chetopa on Friday night. The Lancers dominated en route to a 69-19 win for their third win in a row and third double-digit margin of victory.

The Lancers started early, exploding out of the gates with lockdown defense and an 11-0 offensive run to open the nightcap. Crest’s suffocating defense forced an already shorthanded Chetopa to shoot uncomfortable shots and miss a good portion of those. By the time the first quarter had come to a close, Crest was already up by double digits.

In the second quarter, Chetopa started to find its stride and both teams were pretty balanced in the early going.Turnovers reared their ugly heads for both teams down the stretch before Crest stormed back on offense to open up a 20-point lead.