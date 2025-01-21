Lancers take on St. Paul

ST. PAUL — Jacob Zimmerman scored 19 with 10 rebounds, while Levi Prasko 14 with seven boards as Crest High knocked off St. Paul, 66-47, Friday evening.

Crest (6-2) is riding a four-game winning streak into this week’s War on 54 Midseason Tournament in Iola.

Crest out-rebounded St. Paul by a 28 to 18 margin and forced 30 Indian turnovers.

Gentry McGhee and Denton Ramsey added nine points each. Henry White scored five and Lane Yocham two.

McGhee dished out six assists, while Ramsey had four. Zimmerman and Prasko shared the team lead with four steals apiece.

In girls action, Crest fell to 4-4 with a 52-34 loss to St. Paul.

No other information was available.

The Lancers are at host Iola Tuesday evening to open the War on 54 action.