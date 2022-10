MORAN — Even without one of its senior leaders, Crest High’s offense remained a well-oiled machine Friday.

The Lancers, playing without star running back Holden Barker because of a broken hand, relied on a trio of other seniors to keep things running along.

Leading the charge was quarterback Ethan Godderz who accounted for 351 yards (unofficially) of total offense and six touchdowns as Crest pummeled rival Marmaton Valley 74-26 in a key district matchup.