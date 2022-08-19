Larson eager to take on F1 racer at Watkins Glen

Kyle Larson attended last year’s Formula One season finale anticipating a behind-the-scenes look at the so-called best drivers in the world. Little did he know he’d soon be racing against a world champion.

NASCAR has a record seven different countries represented on the entry list for Sunday’s race at Watkins Glen International, and the headliner is 2007 F1 champion Kimi Raikkonen. The Finn ran two lower-level NASCAR races in 2011 during his one-year break from F1 but he never got a chance to enter the top Cup Series.

Now retired, Raikkonen will make his Cup debut on the Watkins Glen road course driving for TrackHouse Racing and its Project91 program designed to raise NASCAR’s international exposure. The Cup Series has raced four times so far on road courses, and TrackHouse drivers Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez have won on two of the circuits.