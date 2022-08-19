 | Fri, Aug 19, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Larson eager to take on F1 racer at Watkins Glen

Retired F1 driver Kimi Raikkonen will hit the NASCAR circuit at Watkins Glen. Among the racers eager to face off against him is defending NASCAR Cup series champion Kyle Larson.

By

Sports

August 19, 2022 - 2:09 PM

NASCAR driver Kyle Larson celebrates winning the Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star race on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Photo by Jeff Siner/Charlotte Observer/TNS

Kyle Larson attended last year’s Formula One season finale anticipating a behind-the-scenes look at the so-called best drivers in the world. Little did he know he’d soon be racing against a world champion.

NASCAR has a record seven different countries represented on the entry list for Sunday’s race at Watkins Glen International, and the headliner is 2007 F1 champion Kimi Raikkonen. The Finn ran two lower-level NASCAR races in 2011 during his one-year break from F1 but he never got a chance to enter the top Cup Series.

Now retired, Raikkonen will make his Cup debut on the Watkins Glen road course driving for TrackHouse Racing and its Project91 program designed to raise NASCAR’s international exposure. The Cup Series has raced four times so far on road courses, and TrackHouse drivers Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez have won on two of the circuits.

Related
August 18, 2022
October 20, 2020
April 13, 2020
October 8, 2019
Most Popular