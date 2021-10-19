Larson surges while others stumble in NASCAR playoff race

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — It had been more than seven years since Joey Logano was knocked out of a race with an engine failure. The Roush Yates engines had been so reliable that an issue with the powerplant was the least of Team Penske’s concerns.

Then Logano noticed he was lacking power late at Texas Motor Speedway, where car after car after car began to pass his Ford. The strategy set by the No. 22 team wasn’t working, ill-timed cautions were preventing Logano from making up any real ground and then, with 38 laps remaining, his sputtering engine went poof.

Logano drove his directly to the garage and tried his best to find the positives as his rivals in NASCAR’s race for the Cup Series title roared around the track Sunday.