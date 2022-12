LAS VEGAS (AP) — No. 17 Oregon State rolls into the Las Vegas Bowl off a victory over rival Oregon, with six wins in seven games and the chance to make school history.

Only two Beavers teams have reached double-digit wins, the first time in 2000 when Jonathan Smith was the quarterback.

Now Smith is the Beavers’ coach and hopes to achieve 10 victories for the first time since 2006, which Oregon State (9-3) will reach if it beats Florida (6-6) on Saturday.