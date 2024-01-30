 | Tue, Jan 30, 2024
Las Vegas’ first Super Bowl is driving record ticket prices on secondary market

The first ever Super Bowl in Las Vegas is fetch an average ticket price of more than $9,800, nearly double the price for last year's game. The San Francisco 49ers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in this year's game.

January 30, 2024 - 2:39 PM

San Francisco 49ers' Christian McCaffrey (23) reacts after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter of the NFC Championship Game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. Photo by Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group/TNS

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tickets on at least one secondary-market site were the most expensive in Super Bowl history on Monday, underscoring the anticipation of the game’s Las Vegas debut between the defending champion and what likely is the most popular team in the West.

Oh, and the great possibility Taylor Swift will be on hand when the Kansas City Chiefs play the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 11.

The average purchase price on TickPick was $9,815 on Monday morning. That’s nearly double the final average price of $5,795 for last year’s game between the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles in Glendale, Arizona, although current prices could decline.

